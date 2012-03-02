FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises outlook on SSAB to negative
#Basic Materials
March 2, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises outlook on SSAB to negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 -

Overview

-- Swedish steelmaker SSAB AB recently reported a worse-than-anticipated fourth-quarter loss at its European operations, and we believe that profitability improvement will remain restrained due to the weak macroeconomic forecast for conditions in Europe in 2012.

-- We also estimate that 2012 credit metrics will remain below the level commensurate with the rating on SSAB, particularly if there is a recession in Europe.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on SSAB to negative from stable.

-- At the same time, we are affirming our ‘BB+’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of us lowering the ratings by one notch during 2012, if SSAB’s credit metrics weaken, or if the company’s subpar profitability does not show a material improvement.

Rating Action

On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Swedish steelmaker SSAB AB to negative from stable. At the same time, it affirmed its ‘BB+’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.

