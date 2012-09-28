TEXT-S&P summary: TenneT Holding B.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- TenneT Holding B.V. --------------------------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Jan-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR1.125 bil fltg rate bank ln due 04/06/2015 A- 21-Jan-2010

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 01/22/2010: sr

unsecd A- 08-Feb-2010

EUR500 mil 4.5% nts ser 2 due 02/09/2022 A- 09-Feb-2010

EUR500 mil 3.25% nts ser 1 due 02/09/2015 A- 09-Feb-2010

EUR200 mil 4.75% med-term nts ser 3 due

06/03/2030 A- 02-Jun-2010

EUR500 mil 4.625% bnds due 02/21/2023 A- 16-Feb-2011

EUR500 mil 3.875% bnds due 02/21/2018 A- 16-Feb-2011

EUR500 mil adj rate perp hybrid BBB 22-Jan-2010

EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 01/22/2010: S-T

debt A-2 08-Feb-2010

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR1 bil A-2 11-Aug-2010

Rationale

The ‘A-’ long-term corporate credit rating on fully state-owned Netherlands-based utility TenneT Holding B.V. (TenneT) is based on the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses at ‘bbb’, with a two-notch uplift reflecting our opinion that there is a “moderately high” likelihood that TenneT’s owner, the government of the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to TenneT in the event of financial distress.