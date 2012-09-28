TEXT-S&P assigns 'BB+' rtg to LPS sr unsecd nts (recovery: '4')

Sept 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it assigned its ‘BB+’ issue rating and ‘4’ recovery rating to Jacksonville, Fla.-based mortgage processor Lender Processing Services Inc.’s (LPS) senior unsecured notes due 2023. The ‘4’ recovery rating indicates expectations for average (30%-50%) recovery of principal in the event of default. The company will use the proceeds to refinance amounts outstanding on its term loan B credit facility and 8.125% senior notes.

This transaction does not affect our ‘BB+’ corporate credit rating on the company. We expect its leadership position in the mortgage and default processing markets, strong free cash flow characteristics, and moderate financial policies will enable it to maintain leverage appropriate for the rating, despite its somewhat narrow and cyclical market focus, as well as foreclosure processing delays to date. We also expect that the transaction will extend weighted average debt maturities by about four years to 2020 and reduce interest expense. LPS has also announced its plan to seek term loan A lender consents to provide greater covenant flexibility. We expect the company will continue to operate at under 2.5x leverage and note that leverage was 2.0x as of June 30, 2012, excluding a $144 million nonrecurring legal accrual taken in the June 2012 quarter.

The current rating reflects our expectation that share repurchases will be minimal over the coming 12 months and will only be revived selectively within a 2x leverage framework. We point out that the company’s term loan A amortization schedule requires more significant amortization (15% amortization of term loan A principal) in 2014, which we expect will provide an additional de-leveraging opportunity at that time. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on LPS, published June 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Sept. 27, 2012

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Industry Economic Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012

-- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012

-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

RATINGS LIST

Lender Processing Services Inc.

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--

New Ratings

Lender Processing Services Inc.

Senior Unsecured nts due 2023 BB+

Recovery Rating 4