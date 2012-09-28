TEXT-Fitch:German muni short-term credit lines add financing risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - The long-term trend of German municipalities increasing their reliance on short-term credit lines, known as Kassenkredite, increases their exposure to a spike in financing costs, according to Fitch Ratings.

To mitigate the risks, some Bundeslander have introduced state bailout programmes. Others either may expect higher future tax receipts to solve the problem, or do not have such an immediate need to act because they have a lower level of Kassenkredite outstanding.

The total outstanding Kassenkredite grew by EUR3bn to EUR48bn, whereas other capital markets’ debt grew by just EUR500m to EUR85bn in the first quarter of this year, according to Deutsche Bundesbank. The trend has accelerated recently, but the use of Kassenkredite has grown steadily for over 10 years. In 2000, capital market debt was close to today’s level of EUR91bn, but outstanding Kassenkredite was insignificant at just EUR7bn.

One reason for the increase is that municipalities can only borrow long-term debt to finance investments, while Kassenkredite can be used to fund any other deficit in spending. Unsurprisingly, the three states with the largest first-quarter budget deficits also have the highest concentration of Kassenkredite, namely Nordrhein-Westfalen, Hessen and Rheinland-Pfalz.

Hessen, which contains Frankfurt and is one of the richer of Germany’s 16 Bundeslander, has introduced a EUR3.2bn assistance programme for municipalities to get rid of their short-term debt in exchange for following a strict deficit reduction programme. Over 100 municipalities have entered the programme.

The federal government expects that the municipalities’ first-quarter EUR4.9bn deficit will become a EUR2.5bn surplus by end-2012 and a EUR5.5bn surplus by the end of its forecast period in 2016. We consider this to be ambitious, even though the deficit has fallen 12% since the first quarter of 2011.

The fall in the deficit was partly because the federal government took over the provision of some social services. The expectation for the deficit to switch to a surplus by year-end is driven by the government’s tax revenue forecasts.

Increases in tax revenues will help some municipalities but the benefit will not be evenly spread. Municipalities without large business tax revenues are the most likely to miss out on the increase in receipts.