TEXT-S&P Summary: Marquette Transportation Co. Holdings LLC

March 02 -

Summary analysis -- Marquette Transportation Co. Holdings LLC ----- 02-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Delaware

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Jan-2010 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The ratings on Paducah, Ky.-based Marquette Transportation Co. Holdings LLC reflect its high financial leverage, participation in the highly competitive and capital-intensive shipping industry, and exposure to cyclical demand swings in certain end markets. The ratings also reflect the potential for high customer concentration to hurt earnings and the company’s vulnerability to weather-related disruptions in business operations. Positive credit factors include Marquette’s leading market position, albeit in a niche business segment, as an independent provider of towboat operations in intra-U.S. shipping. The company also benefits from relatively stable revenues under fixed-rate, long-term contracts and from competitive barriers to entry under the Jones Act. The Jones Act requires that vessels carrying shipments between U.S. ports be built registered in the U.S. and crewed with U.S. citizens. These requirements limit competition by excluding foreign-flagged vessels. Marquette’s entire fleet is Jones Act-qualified.