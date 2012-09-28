TEXT-Fitch cuts Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG's Mortgage Pfandbriefe; drops rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG’s (PBB, ‘A-'/Stable/‘F1’) mortgage Pfandbriefe to ‘AA’/Stable from ‘AA+'/RWN and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating has subsequently been withdrawn because the agency will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the rating as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the process. Fitch will no longer provide a rating or analytical coverage for PBB’s mortgage Pfandbriefe programme.

The downgrade concludes Fitch’s D-Cap assessment based on its updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria dated 11 September 2012. Following the mortgage Pfandbriefe being placed on RWN, PBB confirmed to Fitch that it has no plans to change the programme in the short term to the extent that would allow an improved D-Cap assessment for the cover-pool specific alternative management component.

The ‘AA’ Pfandbriefe rating is based on PBB’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A-', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high risk) and the overcollateralisation of 42.8% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. The D-Cap of 2 limits the programme to a ‘A+’ rating on a probability of default basis and a ‘AA’ rating considering recoveries given default. The overcollateralisation that Fitch takes into account is sufficient to support the ‘AA’ rating.

In line with its updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria, on 11 September 2012 Fitch assigned a D-Cap of 2 (high risk) to the programme. The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for cover pool-specific alternative management. Fitch considers the quality of the delivered portfolio data as below average. As part of its reasonable investigation process, the agency found some of the data to be incorrect. Furthermore, certain data fields the agency typically receives could not be delivered.

As of end-June 2012, PBB’s outstanding Mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR13.7bn secured by a cover pool of predominantly commercial real estate loans amounting to EUR19.7bn.