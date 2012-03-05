TEXT-S&P summary: APT Pipelines Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- APT Pipelines Ltd. ---------------------------- 05-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Pipelines, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jun-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
AUD1.8 bil syndicated bank ln due 06/01/2012 BBB 25-Jun-2009
med-term note Prog 07/14/2010: sr unsecd BBB 21-Jul-2010
AUD300 mil 7.75% med-term nts due 07/22/2020 BBB 21-Jul-2010
(Gtd: Australian Pipeline Ltd.)
AUD1.45 bil bank ln due 11/02/2015 BBB 07-Dec-2011
(Gtd: APT Investment Trust
Gtd: Australian Pipeline Ltd.)
Rationale
The ‘BBB’ rating on APT Pipelines Ltd., the financing arm of Australian publicly listed stapled trust APA Group (APA or group; not rated), reflects our opinion of the stable and predictable cash flow generated from the group’s ownership of a mix of regulated and unregulated (albeit highly contracted) gas network assets; the group’s strong market position, stemming from its natural-monopoly assets; and low operating risk, underpinned by an in-house operating model. Somewhat offsetting these strengths are the group’s aggressive financial structure and credit metrics, although these have improved somewhat following the sale of 80% of the distribution business Allgas; some exposure to volume risks (both weather-based and broader macro-based energy demand fluctuations); and narrow key customer base, which mainly comprises investment-grade energy utilities and some companies exposed to the more-volatile mining sector.