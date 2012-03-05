FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: APT Pipelines Ltd.
March 5, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: APT Pipelines Ltd.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- APT Pipelines Ltd. ---------------------------- 05-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Pipelines, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jun-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

AUD1.8 bil syndicated bank ln due 06/01/2012 BBB 25-Jun-2009

med-term note Prog 07/14/2010: sr unsecd BBB 21-Jul-2010

AUD300 mil 7.75% med-term nts due 07/22/2020 BBB 21-Jul-2010

(Gtd: Australian Pipeline Ltd.)

AUD1.45 bil bank ln due 11/02/2015 BBB 07-Dec-2011

(Gtd: APT Investment Trust

Gtd: Australian Pipeline Ltd.)

Rationale

The ‘BBB’ rating on APT Pipelines Ltd., the financing arm of Australian publicly listed stapled trust APA Group (APA or group; not rated), reflects our opinion of the stable and predictable cash flow generated from the group’s ownership of a mix of regulated and unregulated (albeit highly contracted) gas network assets; the group’s strong market position, stemming from its natural-monopoly assets; and low operating risk, underpinned by an in-house operating model. Somewhat offsetting these strengths are the group’s aggressive financial structure and credit metrics, although these have improved somewhat following the sale of 80% of the distribution business Allgas; some exposure to volume risks (both weather-based and broader macro-based energy demand fluctuations); and narrow key customer base, which mainly comprises investment-grade energy utilities and some companies exposed to the more-volatile mining sector.

0 : 0
