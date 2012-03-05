TEXT-Fitch ups Riba Textiles to 'Fitch B(ind)';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Riba Textiles Limited’s (RTL) National Long-Term rating to ‘Fitch B(ind)’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade reflects regular and timely payments of debt obligations by RTL for more than six months till February 2012 and its utilisation of the working capital credit facility under the sanctioned limits during the same period; although the levels remain high at 99%.

The upgrade also reflects RTL’s 18% yoy revenue growth to INR473m in 9MFY12 (financial year ending March) and its stable operating EBITDA margin (around 10% since FY09 till Q3FY12) due to an increase in production capacity utilisation in FY12. Riba has gained from favourable currency movements in Q212 and Q312; however, its earnings have remained susceptible to volatile forex rates. Therefore, the company has started hedging its forex exposure to the extent of 70%.

The ratings, however, continue to be constrained by the tight liquidity position of the company due to its long net cash conversion cycle of 150-190 days over FY08-FY11 on account of a high inventory processing period of 125-160 days during the same time.

The ratings are also constrained by the commoditized nature of RTL’s key raw material (cotton yarn) and company’s inability to pass along on the full cost of price increases to the end customers, which exposes it inventory losses. However, the issue of labour unrest, which lead to a loss of production and operational efficiency in the past, seems to be addressed at present.

The ratings benefit from RTL’s diversified sales base in terms of customers and geography as it sells across the globe; thus mitigating seasonal cyclicality in product demand. Also, its largest customer contributed only 6% to its total sales of INR540m in FY11.

Negative rating action may result from low capacity utilisation or inventory losses resulting in a decline in profitability and/or an increase in working capital requirements, leading to net financial leverage (adjusted debt/operating EBITDA) exceeding 5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, an improvement in liquidity along with revenue growth while maintaining the profitability on a sustained basis may lead to positive rating action.

RTL is a niche manufacturer of terry towels and bath robes for export. For 9MFY12, it reported an EBITDA of INR72m (FY11: INR53m) and a profit after tax of INR23m (FY11: INR3m). Net financial leverage at Q312 was 3.6x.

Fitch has also upgraded RTL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR31m long-term debt: upgraded to ‘Fitch B(ind)’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR180m fund-based working capital limits: upgraded to ‘Fitch B(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR30m non-fund based working capital limits: upgraded to ‘Fitch B(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)’ from ‘Fitch D(ind)'