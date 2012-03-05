FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Mitsubishi Electric Corp. --------------------- 05-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Electrical

industrial

apparatus, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 606776

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Apr-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

09-Feb-2007 A-/A-1 A-/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), Japan’s third-largest diversified electronics company after Hitachi Ltd. (BBB+/Positive/A-2) and Toshiba Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2), maintains stable profits in its energy and electric systems businesses--which include power plant, building, and transportation systems. Its strong product development and client network support its competitiveness. Also, the steady performance of its mainstay industrial automation systems business has contributed to its stable earnings. This business supplies products to a well-diversified range of industries, such as those manufacturing liquid crystal displays (LCDs), semiconductors, autos, and housing-related products. In addition, the company has reformed its structure, withdrawing from or downsizing businesses with highly volatile profitability or requiring heavy investment.

