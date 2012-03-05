TEXT-Fitch asgns Genting Singapore's perpetuals final 'BBB' rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Genting Singapore PLC’s (GENS, ‘A-'/Stable) SGD1.8bn perpetual capital securities a final ‘BBB’ rating. This follows receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 22 February 2012.

In accordance with Fitch’s “Treatment of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis” criteria, the hybrid is rated two notches below GENS’s ‘A-’ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating, which has a Stable Outlook. The perpetual capital securities are subordinated and rank senior only to GENS’s ordinary shares. Coupon payments are cumulative and deferrable at the discretion of management.

The maximum equity credit is restricted to 50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative. Fitch considers the issue’s step-up date of 12 September 2022 as the effective maturity date given the lack of replacement intent in the documentation of the perpetual capital securities. In line with Fitch’s criteria, 50% equity credit will apply up to five years before the step-up date and nil thereafter.

GENS’s IDR is equated to that of the the company’s 52% major shareholder Genting Bhd (Genting, ‘A-'/Stable), reflecting GENS’s strategic importance to Genting. GENS’s sound financial profile, robust cash flow and prospects for continued growth support a ‘BBB’ IDR on a standalone basis. These positives are tempered by its single-asset and single-market exposure.