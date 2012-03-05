TEXT-S&P ratings - Yanlord Land Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Yanlord Land Group Ltd. -------------------------------- 05-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 98482L

Mult. CUSIP6: 984832

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

19-Apr-2010 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 9.5% fixed sr unsecd nts due

05/04/2017 B+ 05-Mar-2012

US$400 mil 10.625% nts due 03/29/2018 B+ 05-Mar-2012