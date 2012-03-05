TEXT-S&P ratings - Yanlord Land Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 05 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Yanlord Land Group Ltd. -------------------------------- 05-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 98482L
Mult. CUSIP6: 984832
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
19-Apr-2010 BB/-- BB/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$300 mil 9.5% fixed sr unsecd nts due
05/04/2017 B+ 05-Mar-2012
US$400 mil 10.625% nts due 03/29/2018 B+ 05-Mar-2012