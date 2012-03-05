TEXT-S&P lowers Yanlord rtg to 'BB-' on weak sales

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The contracted sales of Yanlord, a China-based real estate developer, were weaker than we expected in 2011, and we do not see signs of improvement in 2012.

-- In our view, Yanlord’s sales performance highlights the company’s weaker-than-expected sales execution and high project and geographic concentration risks.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Yanlord to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’. We are also lowering the rating on the company’s outstanding senior notes to ‘B+’ from ‘BB’.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Yanlord’s liquidity may deteriorate if property sales are weaker than our expectation.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based property developer Yanlord Land Group Ltd. to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’. The outlook is negative. We also lowered the issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes to ‘B+’ from ‘BB’. At the same time, we lowered our Greater China scale credit rating on Yanlord to ‘cnBB’ from ‘cnBB+', and that on the notes to ‘cnBB-’ from ‘cnBB+'.

Rationale

We downgraded Yanlord because we expect the company’s cash flow to remain weak and its capital structure to deteriorate over the next 12 months due to its unsatisfactory sales execution of property sales and a deepening market correction. In addition, we believe the company’s refinancing risks have increased in the coming two years, as a large amount of debt will mature in 2012-2013.