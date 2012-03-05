TEXT-S&P raises rtgs in cash flow CLO deal Wood Street CLO II

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the current performance of Wood Street CLO II by applying our counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- We have observed an increase in credit enhancement to levels that support higher ratings on the class A-1, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes. The transaction is in its post-reinvestment period.

-- We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes.

-- Wood Street CLO II is a cash CLO transaction that closed in March 2006 and securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Wood Street CLO II B.V.’s class A-1, A-2, B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction’s performance, taking into account recent developments in the transaction.

For our review of the transaction’s performance, we used data from the trustee report dated Jan. 25, 2012, in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010, and “Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update,” published on Jan. 13, 2011), as well as our cash flow criteria (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

From our analysis, we have observed that the credit quality of the portfolio has slightly deteriorated since we last reviewed the transaction (see “Transaction Update: Wood Street CLO II B.V.,” published on Feb. 5, 2010). We have observed a slight increase in the proportion of defaulted assets (rated ‘CC’, ‘SD’ [selective default], and ‘D’), and in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the ‘CCC’ category (‘CCC+', ‘CCC’, and ‘CCC-').

Nevertheless, the transaction is in its post-reinvestment period, and it thus benefits from the deleveraging of the structure, with 14% of the balance of the class A-1 and A-2 notes already paid down.

The credit enhancement for all classes of notes, and the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool, have increased, which in our view supports higher ratings on all notes.

In addition, our analysis indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio since our last transaction update has decreased, which has led to a reduction in our scenario default rates for all rating categories.