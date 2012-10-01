FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Agroton Public Ltd.
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Agroton Public Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 01 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Agroton Public Ltd. ------------------------------------ 01-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: General farms,

primarily crop

Mult. CUSIP6: 00855P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-May-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

06-May-2011 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$50 mil 12.50% nts due 07/14/2014 CCC+ 15-May-2012

