TEXT-S&P ratings - Agroton Public Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 01 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Agroton Public Ltd. ------------------------------------ 01-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: General farms,

primarily crop

Mult. CUSIP6: 00855P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-May-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

06-May-2011 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$50 mil 12.50% nts due 07/14/2014 CCC+ 15-May-2012