TEXT-Fitch drops Jubilee Hills Landmark's ratings
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Jubilee Hills Landmark's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Jubilee Hills Landmark Projects Limited’s (JHLPL) ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’ National Long-Term rating. The ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’ rating on JHLPL’s INR4.7bn term loans has also been withdrawn.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of JHLPL.

Fitch migrated JHLPL to the non-monitored category on 29 April 2011 (please refer to rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

