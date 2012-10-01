TEXT-S&P afrms rtgs in Dutch RMBS deals Saecure 8 & Saecure 9

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Saecure 8 NHG and Saecure 9 as part of our surveillance review cycle.

-- Arrears levels are low and the level of credit enhancement has increased for all classes of notes in both transactions, due to deleveraging.

-- Following our credit and cash flow analysis, we consider the level of available credit enhancement in both transactions to be sufficient to support the currently assigned ratings on all classes of notes and have therefore affirmed all of our ratings in Saecure 8 NHG and Saecure 9.

-- Saecure 8 NHG and Saecure 9 securitize prime Dutch residential mortgages that AEGON Levensverzekering originated.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all classes notes in Saecure 8 NHG B.V. and Saecure 9 B.V. (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have received as part of our surveillance review cycle. Our analysis reflects our application of our Dutch RMBS criteria (see “Dutch RMBS Market Overview And Criteria,” published on Dec. 16, 2005).