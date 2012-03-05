TEXT-Fitch affirms KLP's IFS at 'A+';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norwegian life insurer Kommunal Landspensjonkasse’s (KLP) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at ‘A+’ and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’, both with Stable Outlooks.

The affirmations reflect KLP’s resilient operating performance and strong capital adequacy in 2011 and FYE11 financial results showing that KLP has the ability to maintain satisfactory financial strength while meeting investment guarantees to customers. Partly offsetting this is KLP’s exposure to a prolonged period of low interest rates in Norway and the potential need to provide support to its banking or non-life operations.

The ratings continue to reflect the group’s ownership structure and degree of systemic importance in the Norwegian life market, as well as its market-leading position in the occupational pension market for public sector entities in Norway. KLP is a mutual organisation whose policyholders and clients are the municipalities and counties in Norway. These entities cannot default on their obligations (hence relying on ‘AAA’ state support if necessary) and they have a statutory obligation to support KLP if necessary. Fitch views the ownership structure as one of the key factors supporting KLP’s ratings.

Both the regulatory solvency margin and Fitch’s own assessment of capital adequacy indicate that KLP is strongly capitalised. The regulatory solvency margin ratio was 244% at end-2011 (end-2010: 231%). Buffer capital in the form of valuation reserve and supplementary reserve was a high 2.5x the annual minimum guarantees at around NOK17.3bn (end-2010: NOK17.6bn).

KLP’s track record of profitability supports the rating, with the group generating net profit in each of the last five years. Fitch expects KLP to remain profitable but earnings are likely to be depressed in an environment of prolonged low interest rates.

Negative rating factors include KLP’s limited geographical diversification and the increased competition in the Norwegian municipalities market. Fitch notes positively that KLP had another year of positive net transfers (around NOK1.4bn in 2011) and seven of the eight municipalities that went out for tender chose KLP as pension provider.

Exposure to equities and property in KLP’s common portfolio is relatively high for the rating (14.3% and 11.7%, respectively, at end-2011). However, Fitch positively notes that KLP has de-risked its balance sheet since 2008. The agency expects KLP to continue to actively manage its exposure to equities with a moderate risk appetite.

KLP’s non-life operations were profitable in 2011 but, unlike some competitors, net profit declined significantly from 2010 levels, largely due to worse-than-expected claims development on current year. Higher attritional claims led to a 118% combined ratio (2010: 123%). However, Fitch understands that enhanced risk management and actions over underwriting controls should lead to better results from 2012. The agency therefore expects that the non-life operations will be supportive of KLP’s ratings in the medium term.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include successful growth and diversification of business outside Norway and greatly enhanced profitability of KLP’s non-life operations. Higher interest rates would also be positive for KLP’s credit profile.

Conversely, if KLP lost support from local authorities, its ratings would likely be downgraded. In addition, a depletion of capital strength, as assessed by more than a 30% decline in shareholders’ funds to below 2008 levels and supplementary reserves being insufficient to fund one year of minimum investment guarantees, could lead to a downgrade. This could arise from a prolonged period of low interest rates, a failure to contain market risks associated with weak investment returns, or a need for KLP to provide support to its banking or non-life operations.

KLP is one of Norway’s largest life insurance companies with total assets of NOK262bn at end-2011. The company provides pension, financing and insurance services to the local government sector and state health enterprises as well as to businesses in the public and private sectors. KLP is 60%-owned by Norwegian municipalities and counties, 30% by the Norwegian government via state health enterprises, and 10% by public sector enterprises.