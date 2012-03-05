TEXT-Fitch affirms Croatia at 'BBB-';negative otlk

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Republic of Croatia’s Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘BBB-’ and local currency IDR at ‘BBB’. The Outlooks remain Negative. The agency has also affirmed Croatia’s short-term foreign currency IDR at ‘F3’ and Country Ceiling at ‘BBB+'.

“Despite some positive initial policy steps by the new government, further fiscal consolidation measures and structural reforms will be required to boost economic growth and stabilise the public finances,” says Michele Napolitano, Associate Director in Fitch’s Emerging Europe Sovereigns Team. “Meanwhile, Croatia’s sizeable budget deficit, relatively high public and external debt ratios, and the difficult external financing environment mean that risks to creditworthiness remain on the downside.”

The public finances remain a key rating concern and Fitch considers Croatia’s public debt dynamics to be unsustainable without a credible medium-term fiscal consolidation plan. The 2012 budget targets a general government deficit of 3.8% (ESA 95 basis) in 2012, down from 5.5% in 2011. The adjustment relies on expenditure cuts of HRK3.4bn (1% of GDP). The government’s medium-term deficit reduction plan, if fully implemented, would put debt dynamics on a sustainable path.

Fitch believes however, that revenue projections are optimistic and the government will have to identify additional expenditure cuts to meet the deficit target. Under its baseline fiscal projections, Fitch assumes that additional measures - which the government has indicated could take place in a supplementary budget in July - will be forthcoming. Failure to act and significant slippage against fiscal targets would be likely to lead to a downgrade.

Moderate sovereign amortisation implies that borrowing needs are modest in the short-term. Financing capacity is supported by a domestic market underpinned by pension funds and a liquid banking sector.

Croatia’s poor growth performance (0.1% average in the five-years to 2011) weighs on its rating. Fitch forecasts a real GDP contraction of 1% in 2012 and potential GDP growth of around 2%. Croatia’s weak competitiveness and business climate, narrow export base and inflexible exchange rate regime, high debt levels and structural rigidities are likely to constrain growth in the absence of deeper structural reforms. The government has promised to introduce substantive labour market reforms by the middle of 2012, which would support medium-term GDP growth. Growth enhancing reforms will be important to preserve Croatia’s investment grade rating.

The stock of public debt increased from 38% of GDP in 2005 to an estimated 46% in 2011 (64% including guarantees). Under Fitch’s baseline fiscal projections, in which the government takes additional measures to meet its targets in 2012, public debt peaks at 56% of GDP in 2015 and declines from 2016.

Croatia’s sharp current account adjustment, to an estimated surplus of 0.4% of GDP in 2011 from a deficit of 8.6% of GDP in 2008, has helped to ease external financing concerns. Rollover rates on external debt have held up well so far and Croatia has managed to finance external deficits without IMF support. However, Croatia’s external financing requirements remain substantial, owing to a heavy external debt amortisation schedule. This leaves the country exposed to changes in investor sentiment and the willingness of parent banks (mainly Italian and Austrian) and companies to continue to roll-over funding.

Croatia is set to join the EU in July 2013. EU accession will strengthen the country’s governance and, over the medium-term, unlock substantial external financing sources. EU membership is also supportive of an increase in inward foreign direct investment and will provide an anchor for fiscal policy as future governments will have to submit their “Convergence Programme” and “National Reform Programme” annually to the European Commission and Council of the EU.

In terms of potential rating triggers, significant fiscal slippage from the government’s targets and a failure to introduce substantive structural reforms to boost growth would lead to a downgrade. Balance of payment pressures that led to a sustained fall in foreign exchange reserves would also put downward pressure on the rating.

Conversely, the government meeting its budget deficit targets, stabilisation of the public debt ratios and return to sustainable GDP growth would stabilise the rating. Progress on structural reforms would also be rating positive.