FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch launches weekly credit commentary newsletter
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2012 / 1:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch launches weekly credit commentary newsletter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 01 - Fitch Ratings has today launched ‘The Weekly Wire’, which is a compendium of the credit commentary published on Fitch Wire through the week. The newsletter contains Fitch’s opinion on the most important events affecting the global credit markets and complements Fitch Wire’s free e-mail commentary.

The newsletter will be published every Monday morning. For the first edition please go to www.fitchratings.com. To subscribe to Fitch Wire’s daily e-mail please write to louise.warner@fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Fitch Wire Weekly

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.