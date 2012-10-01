TEXT-S&P ratings - Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 01 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA --------------------- 01-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Paper mills
Mult. CUSIP6: 869587
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Oct-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
04-Jun-1996 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR3 bil med-term note Prog 04/05/2002: sr
unsecd BBB+ 17-Oct-2006
EUR600 mil 3.625% med-term nts due 08/26/2016 BBB+ 24-May-2011