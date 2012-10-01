TEXT-S&P ratings - Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 01 -

Ratings -- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA --------------------- 01-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Paper mills

Mult. CUSIP6: 869587

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Oct-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

04-Jun-1996 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR3 bil med-term note Prog 04/05/2002: sr

unsecd BBB+ 17-Oct-2006

EUR600 mil 3.625% med-term nts due 08/26/2016 BBB+ 24-May-2011