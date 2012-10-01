FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA
#Basic Materials
October 1, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 01 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA --------------------- 01-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Positive/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Paper mills

Mult. CUSIP6: 869587

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Oct-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

04-Jun-1996 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR3 bil med-term note Prog 04/05/2002: sr

unsecd BBB+ 17-Oct-2006

EUR600 mil 3.625% med-term nts due 08/26/2016 BBB+ 24-May-2011

