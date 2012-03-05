FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-TEXT-Fitch updates International local and regional government criteria

Reuters Staff

(To correct the word to updates from ups in the headline.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has updated its non-US International Local and Regional Government Ratings Criteria

The updated report does not include any material change to the agency’s ratings approach and as a result there is no impact on existing local and regional government ratings.

The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States

here

