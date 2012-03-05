TEXT-S&P ratings - MedioCredito Centrale SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 -

Ratings -- MedioCredito Centrale SpA ------------------------------ 05-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Mar-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

16-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

18-Mar-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

