TEXT-S&P summary: Emirates Telecommunications Corp. (Etisalat)
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Emirates Telecommunications Corp. (Etisalat)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Emirates Telecommunications Corp. (Etisalat) -- 05-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Telephone

communications,

exc. radio

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-May-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

22-Jul-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ‘AA-’ ratings on Emirates Telecommunications Corp. (Etisalat), the former incumbent fixed-line and leading mobile telecommunications operator in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are based on the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘a+', and our opinion that there is a “high likelihood” that the government of the UAE would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Etisalat in the event of financial distress.

