TEXT-Fitch ups Shivam Meltech to 'Fitch B(ind)'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Shivam Meltech Private Limited’s (SMPL) National Long-Term rating to ‘Fitch B(ind)’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade reflects Fitch’s view that SMPL’s revenue will grow by over 200% yoy to above INR2,000m in FY12 (financial year ending March), coupled with a significant improvement in its EBITDA margins to around 7%-8% compared with 4.5% in FY11, which may also lead to improved credit metrics. The expectations are driven by the addition of a 120,000 metric tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity rolling mill plant in March 2011.

The ratings, however, remain constrained by the company’s high net adjusted debt/EBITDA of 16.2x (FY10: 12.1x), low interest coverage of 0.7x (FY10: 2.2x), low capacity utilisation of the existing plant (below 25%) and exposure to raw materials price volatility.

Positive rating guidelines include an improvement in interest cover to above 1.5x. Negative rating guidelines include deterioration in interest coverage to below 1.1x.

In FY11, SMPL reported revenue of INR551.1m (FY10: INR366.9m) along with an EBITDA of INR25m (FY10: INR18m) and a total adjusted debt of INR406.8m (FY10: INR222.3m). Free cash flow (FCF) remained negative at INR353m (FY10: negative INR263.6m). Fitch expects FCF to remain negative in FY12 mainly due to the company’s higher working capital requirements because of increased volume of business.

Rating actions on SMPL’s bank facilities are as follows:

- INR280m term loans: upgraded to ‘Fitch B(ind)’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)’

- INR48.5m fund-based limits: upgraded to ‘Fitch B(ind)’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)’

- INR6.5m non-fund based limits: affirmed at ‘Fitch A4(ind)'