TEXT-S&P ratings - SPCM S.A.
October 2, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - SPCM S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- SPCM S.A. ---------------------------------------------- 02-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Chemicals &

allied products,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 7846EL

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jul-2011 BB/-- BB/--

19-May-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

16-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR190 mil 8.25% bnds due 06/15/2017 BB 04-Jul-2011

EUR250 mil bnds BB 02-Oct-2012

