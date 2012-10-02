TEXT-S&P ratings - SPCM S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 -

Ratings -- SPCM S.A. ---------------------------------------------- 02-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Chemicals &

allied products,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 7846EL

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jul-2011 BB/-- BB/--

19-May-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

16-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR190 mil 8.25% bnds due 06/15/2017 BB 04-Jul-2011

EUR250 mil bnds BB 02-Oct-2012