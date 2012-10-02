FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Ratings - eAccess Ltd.
October 2, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Ratings - eAccess Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- eAccess Ltd. ------------------------------------------- 02-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Watch Pos/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 26938N

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Mar-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$420 mil 8.25% nts due 04/01/2018 BB 08-Mar-2011

EUR200 mil 8.375% nts due 04/01/2018 BB 25-Mar-2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
