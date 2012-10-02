TEXT-S&P ratings - RISICOM Rueckversicherung AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 -

Ratings -- RISICOM Rueckversicherung AG --------------------------- 02-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency A+/Positive/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Oct-2012 A+/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A+/Positive 02-Oct-2012