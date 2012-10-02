TEXT-S&P rates German Reinsurer RISICOM 'A+'; outlook positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 -

Overview

-- Germany-based RISICOM Rueckversicherung AG qualifies as a captive insurer of its parent Siemens AG, according to our criteria.

-- We are assigning our ‘A+’ insurer financial strength and counterparty credit ratings to RISICOM Rueckversicherung.

-- The positive outlook reflects that of the company’s parent Siemens.

Rating Action

On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘A+’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings to Germany-based reinsurer RISICOM Rueckversicherungs AG. The outlook is positive.

Rationale

The ratings reflect our view of RISICOM’s status as a captive insurer of Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+) according to our criteria. We therefore rate RISICOM at the same level as its parent.