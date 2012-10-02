FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes October SME CLO compare
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes October SME CLO compare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated version of its SME CLO Compare. The report is updated on a monthly basis.

During September, Fitch maintained 55 tranches of Spanish SME CLOs on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) due to exposure to ineligible counterparties. The exposure relates to ineligible issuer account banks and swap counterparties. The trustees have communicated to the agency that they are in the process of seeking remedial actions, according to the transactions’ documentation.

The spreadsheet, entitled ‘SME CLO Compare’, is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: SME CLO Compare October 2012

here

