TEXT-S&P asgn Commissioner Street No. 5 (RF) Ltd TopDrive Funding Sr 2012 prlm rtgs

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- BMW AG’s guarantee covering timely interest and principal payments under the loan;

-- The structural features that support the pass-through of the rating on BMW AG.

-- Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd.’s role as bank account provider; and

-- The legal analysis covering the true sale of the assets and the issuer’s bankruptcy remoteness.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Presale: Commissioner Street No. 5 (RF) Ltd. TopDrive Funding - Series 2012, Oct. 2, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Summary: South Africa (Republic Of), March 30, 2012

-- Assessing Credit Quality By the Weakest Link, Feb. 13, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008

-- Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Synthetic Securities Match Investor Preferences, June 1, 1999

PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED

Commissioner Street No. 5 (RF) Ltd. TopDrive Funding - Series 2012

Class Rating(i) Amount

(ZAR)

A1 zaAAA 1 billion

A2 zaAAA 500 million

A3 zaAAA 500 million