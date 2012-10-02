TEXT-S&P ratings - Mondi Consumer Packaging International AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 -

Ratings -- Nordenia International AG ------------------------------ 02-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Packing and

crating

Mult. CUSIP6: 65557W

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Oct-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

28-Jun-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR280 mil 9.75% senior second priority nts

due 07/15/2017 BBB- 02-Oct-2012