TEXT-Fitch rates MMI's USD 2017 notes final 'BB-' rating
March 6, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates MMI's USD 2017 notes final 'BB-' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned MMI International Limited’s (MMI) senior secured USD300m notes due 2017 a final rating of ‘BB-'. The notes are fully guaranteed by MMI’s parent company, Precision Capital Private Limited (PCPL), and certain other subsidiaries of MMI. This follows the receipt of documents materially conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 7 February 2012.

The final notes’ rating is in line with MMI’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB-', which has a Stable Outlook. Fitch notes that the notes are structurally subordinated to the existing and future debt of some MMI’s subsidiaries, which do not guarantee the notes. Such subsidiaries contributed 42% of MMI’s consolidated revenue for the 12 months ended October 2011 but represented just 14% and 8% of MMI’s assets and liabilities respectively at end-October 2011. The rating of the notes may be downgraded if MMI raises structurally super-senior debt or if creditors at non-guarantor subsidiaries rise to a level that threatens expected recovery on the notes.

The IDR reflects MMI’s position as a key hard disk drive (HDD) component maker for US-based Seagate Technology PLC ( ‘BB+'/Stable) and moderate-to-high barriers to entry in the market.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that MMI’s business and financial profile will remain commensurate with the current rating over the next two years. However, Fitch may consider a negative rating action if the cost per gigabyte spread between solid state drives and HDDs narrows significantly, or if MMI’s funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage rises above 4.0x and /or FFO interest coverage falls below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

For further information see Fitch’s rating action commentary on MMI, dated 7 February 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

