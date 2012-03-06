TEXT-S&P summary: Fujitsu Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06

Summary analysis -- Fujitsu Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Semiconductors

and related

devices

Mult. CUSIP6: 359590

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Jul-2008 A-/-- A-/--

09-Feb-2007 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Fujitsu Ltd., a major Japanese diversified electronics company, are supported by its strong business franchise in software and solutions services in the domestic market, and its position as the world’s third-largest IT vendor. The company also boasts solid technological capabilities in its hardware and semiconductor--logic large-scale integration (LSI)--businesses. The ratings are tempered by weak IT investment demand in the domestic market and the company’s lower profit margins than its overseas peers rated ‘A-'.

Leveraging its engagement in both hardware and software, Fujitsu is striving to build strong customer relationships in diverse business fields, both upstream and downstream of its production processes. In recent years, Fujitsu has strengthened its earnings through various structural reforms, including cutting its workforce in its LSI segment and operating bases in Europe, outsourcing its cutting-edge yet unprofitable wafer production process, and selling noncore businesses such as its hard disk drive (HDD) unit. As a result, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services sees a material decrease in Fujitsu’s earnings as unlikely for the time being.

Current IT demand in key sectors, such as financial and telecommunications, remains subdued as a result of uncertainty over the domestic economy, the debt crisis in the euro zone, and the strong yen. In overseas markets, the adverse effects of the British government’s budget cuts will likely continue to pressure the company’s earnings, as its overseas revenue is heavily weighted toward the U.K. Also, the production and sales of PCs were affected by the flooding in Thailand due to difficulties procuring key components. Given these earnings pressures, we continue to regard the company’s low profit margins and limited overseas business franchise compared with its major overseas players rated in the ‘A-’ category as constraining factors for the rating.

Fujitsu’s financial profile has been improving after its shift in focus to services and progress in a range of structural reforms that have bolstered its cash flow. In addition, as one of the goals under its current management plan, Fujitsu has clarified its intention to immediately develop a more efficient business structure that generates annual free cash flow of over JPY150 billion. Standard & Poor’s expects that Fujitsu’s capital expenditures are unlikely to balloon further in the near term, based on our view that the company’s financial burdens related to large-scale investment projects, such as construction of a new data center, have eased. Although Fujitsu is facing downward pressure on cash flow generation amid a difficult business environment, we believe that the company is likely to maintain its sound financial profile in the foreseeable future.

Liquidity

Standard & Poor’s regards Fujitsu’s liquidity as adequate, according to our criteria. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Fujitsu had JPY327 billion in cash, deposits, and short-term investments. The amount was slightly below its short-term debt of JPY349 billion. However, the company has good relationships with its creditor financial institutions, which include Mizuho Corporate Bank (A+/Stable/A-1), its main bank; it also has JPY400 billion in commercial paper (CP) facilities. As such, we see no major concern over Fujitsu’s liquidity.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor’s believes that Fujitsu is unlikely to face a substantial downside risk to its profits and funds from operations (FFO) because of its strong business franchise in its core IT services business, as well as progress in structural reforms.

We may consider raising the ratings if the company’s profitability further improves in its core business, and downside risk to its profits and cash flow further decreases. Specifically, such a scenario may materialize if there is a stronger likelihood that Fujitsu will maintain an operating profit margin of at least 5% for the next two to three years and it further improves its overall financial soundness--including lowering pension liabilities and lease obligations--as a result of stable positive free cash flow.

The ratings may come under downward pressure if the company’s total debt-to-capital structure materially deteriorates due to diminished prospects for improved consolidated profits and FFO as a result of a substantial decrease in profits in its core IT services business, or due to a recurrence of considerable net losses in its device solutions segment. We may also consider a downgrade if the company’s debt-related indicators significantly worsen due to it easing its conservative financial policy, such as by undertaking large-scale mergers and acquisitions.

