TEXT-Fitch:Andhra Pradesh FY13 budget targets optimistic

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the targets of Andhra Pradesh’s budget for the fiscal year to March 2013 are optimistic, in spite of their budgetary achievements in the previous year. However, the agency does not expect major slippage from the budget targets.

“Given the current economic slowdown in India, the government’s assumptions about revenue and expenditure are ambitious,” says Siva Subramanian, Analyst in Fitch’s International Public Finance team.

The latest budget projects that Andhra Pradesh’s current balance will increase to INR44.4bn (0.5% of state GSDP) in FY13 based on a 21.7% growth in the state’s own revenue and a 16.5% growth in current expenditure. However, even factoring in realistic revenue growth for FY13 based on present economic conditions, Fitch estimates that FY13 may end with a current balance at 0.45% of GSDP, which in the agency’s view is not a significant slippage from the budgeted 0.5% of GSDP.

“Based on nominal growth in excess of interest rate on debt, a worse-than-expected fiscal deficit does not pose a threat to the state’s debt sustainability,” says Devendra Kumar Pant, Director, in Fitch’s International Public Finance team.

Based on Andhra Pradesh’s advance estimate of its GSDP for the fiscal year ending March 2012, the state will miss its Eleventh Plan average GSDP growth target of 9.5% and is likely to achieve an average growth of 7.8%. Economic growth in FY12 is estimated to have slowed to 6.8% from 9.2% in FY11, causing the current balance to shrink to INR7.8bn (0.12% of GSDP) from INR12.3bn (0.47%).

The report, ‘Andhra Pradesh: Optimistic FY13 Budget Targets’, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Andhra Pradesh: Optimistic FY13 Budget Targets

here