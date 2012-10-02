TEXT-S&P ratings - West of England

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 -

Ratings -- West of England ---------------------------------------- 02-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Luxembourg

Local currency BBB-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Oct-2012 BBB-/-- --/--

01-Oct-2012 NR/-- --/--

23-Jan-2012 BBpi/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB-/Stable 02-Oct-2012