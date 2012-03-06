TEXT-Fitch affirms WPP at 'BBB+';stable outlook

March 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed WPP plc’s (WPP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. The senior unsecured ratings of the bonds issued by WPP Finance S.A., WPP Finance UK, WPP 2008 Ltd and WPP Finance 2010 are affirmed at ‘BBB+.’

The affirmation follows the announcement of WPP’s preliminary results for FY11, released on 01 March 2012, which confirmed the continued solid performance in both earnings cash flow and the company’s leverage profile. Revenues of just over GBP10.0bn, ahead by 5.3% on a like for like basis, operating (EBITA) margin at 14.3%, improved by 1.1 percentrage points and average net debt to EBITDA of 1.7x, all underpin the ratings.

Budget guidance for 2012 of 4% revenue growth, a further gain of at least 0.5% in operating margins and limited M&A activity (the company is guiding to new transactions amounting to GBP300m to GBP400m), should, in Fitch’s view, be achievable given WPP’s track record and a somewhat begnign industry outlook at present. The outlook for 2012 is supported by the US presidential elections, the summer Olympics being held in the UK and the European Football Championships, which together should add something like 1% to 1.5% to global advertising expenditure.

Constraints to the rating include financial policies relating to M&A and distributions which are unlikely, in Fitch’s view, to see the company deleverage significantly below current levels. While Fitch considers further deleveraging from operational improvements to be achievable, as the world’s largest global advertising holding company (GHC), ongoing acquisition activity is inevitable, which at times does present the risk for unexpected spikes in leverage, as was the case with the Taylor Nelson Soffres (TNS) acquisition in 2008.

The degree to which financial policies were reined in following that deal (with limits placed on future M&A, dividend growth and share buybacks), to bring leverage back in line with management targets, do however suggest strong financial discipline and regard for the company’s credit profile. With leading industry positions and global scale across a range of advertising and marketing disciplines, the impetus for further M&A remains, although public statements suggest a degree of caution and do not suggest the risk of transformational deals to be high at present.

Macro level risks tend to reflect the potential for advertising, in particular, to react quickly and severely to a recession, as was the case in 2009. The degree to which WPP weathered the last downturn highlights the level of variable costs in the cost base.

Downward ratings presure is likely to reflect a forecast leverage profile that expected average net debt/EBITDA to remain above 2.5x for a sustained period of time greater than two years) and a pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) margin below 5%. While the FCF metric dipped to 3.6% in 2011 (based on preliminary numbers), Fitch understands the scale of negative working capital flows in the year, in part reflect unusual timing of payments over the past 15 months, and that this trend should not be repeated in 2012. Fitch considers any breach of downgrade guidelines to more likely result from M&A or a proactive change in stance on current financial policies.