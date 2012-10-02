FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects rtg on ABN AMRO EUR40 mil MTNs due 2017 to 'A+'
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects rtg on ABN AMRO EUR40 mil MTNs due 2017 to 'A+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 02 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its issue rating to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-’ on the EUR40 million floating rate medium-term notes, due Feb. 16, 2017 (ISIN XS0485718836), issued in February 2010 by Fortis Bank (Nederland) N.V.

Due to an error the notes were identified in our database as obligations of Fortis Bank S.A./N.V. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) although they were in fact initially issued by Fortis Bank (Nederland) N.V., who subsequently merged later in 2010 with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (A+/Negative/A-1).

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Downgrade

To From

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Senior Unsecured A+ AA-

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
