TEXT-Fitch affirms Volksbanken Verbund's IDR at 'A';maintains VR on RWN

March 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Volksbanken Verbund’s (VB-Verbund) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’, Short-term IDR at ‘F1’, Support Rating at ‘1’ and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at ‘A’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has maintained VB-Verbund’s ‘bb-’ Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

At the same time, Fitch has affirmed VB-Verbund’s central institution, Oesterreichische Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft’s (OeVAG) Long-term IDR at ‘A’, Short-term IDR at ‘F1’, Support Rating at ‘1’ and SRF at ‘A’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions follows OeVAG’s announcement on 27 February 2012 that the Republic of Austria (‘AAA’/Stable) will become a significant minority shareholder in OeVAG. The announcement foresees a write-down in OeVAG’s nominal share capital of up to 70% and simultaneously a capital increase of at least EUR480m.

The Austrian government will inject EUR250m of the capital increase and at least EUR230m will be provided by VB-Verbund’s primary banks. As a result, the Republic of Austria will hold over 40% of OeVAG’s voting rights. The primary banks will continue to hold a majority of voting rights (slightly over 50%). These measures will result in higher regulatory capital ratios (Fitch estimates the increase to be around 100bps as at the end-2011). The improved regulatory capital levels underpin VB-Verbund’s VR.

OeVAG started a comprehensive restructuring process in 2010 with the ultimate aim of becoming a smaller entity focussed on providing services for VB-Verbund’s primary banks. This process included the sale of a real estate subsidiary (Europolis) and most of its former Central and Eastern European subsidiary, Volksbank International AG, to Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank; ‘BBB’/Stable) in Q112. However, delays in the restructuring process and various negative one-off effects (e.g. impairments of Greek bonds, book value write downs of its Romanian subsidiary which was excluded from the sale transaction to Sberbank) will result in a considerable loss for 2011, necessitating the capital strengthening measures announced on 27 February.

The maintenance of the RWN on VB-Verbund’s VR reflects Fitch’s view that despite the announced capital measures, VB-Verbund’s financial and risk profile remains weak and vulnerable to execution risks around OeVAG’s restructuring plan and risks at Volksbank Romania. Should the restructuring of OeVAG lead to a further weakening of VB-Verbund, VB-Verbund’s VR could be downgraded. If OeVAG continues to face challenges in relation to its capital position, risk profile and revised business model despite these announced measures, this would also put downward pressure on VB-Verbund’s VR.

VB-Verbund’s and OeVAG’s IDRs are solely based on Fitch’s view of the availability of sovereign support by the Republic of Austria. In Fitch’s view, VB-Verbund’s sizeable domestic market share will remain unaffected by OeVAG’s ongoing reorganisation and VB-Verbund will therefore continue to be systemically important for the Austrian economy.

Fitch has stated that it expects sovereign support for banks to weaken over time in many developed economies. Should the agency change its view about the propensity of the Austrian authorities to provide support for VB-Verbund and other major Austrian banks, this would lead to downward pressure on VB-Verbund’s IDRs, Support Rating and SRF.

VB-Verbund, which is not a legal entity itself but a cooperative grouping of member banks, is Austria’s fourth-largest banking group. OeVAG is the central institution of VB-Verbund. As such, Fitch has assigned OeVAG “group” ratings under the agency’s rating criteria for banking structures backed by mutual support mechanisms. Fitch does not assign a VR to OeVAG.