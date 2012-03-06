TEXT-S&P ratings - Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 -

Ratings -- Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. --------------------------- 06-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Mar-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

21-Dec-2009 BB/B BB/B

09-Oct-2007 BB+/B BB+/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

KZT3 bil fltg rate nts ser KZ2C0Y05C515 due

08/10/2012 BB+ 06-Mar-2012

US$136 mil 8.03% bank ln due 03/01/2013 BB+ 06-Mar-2012

KZT3 bil 8.% (Proposed) bnds due 12/31/2014 BB+ 06-Mar-2012