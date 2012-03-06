FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of)
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of) -------------------------- 06-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Mar-2012 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

06-Dec-2004 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.