TEXT-S&P ratings - Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of) -------------------------- 06-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Mar-2012 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

06-Dec-2004 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================