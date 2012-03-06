TEXT-S&P affirms Vedanta 'BB' rating; outlook negative

March 06 -

Overview

-- The Cairn acquisition has improved Vedanta’s cash flow diversity and size. These benefits partially offset increasing operating risks at other business segments in India.

-- Vedanta’s liquidity is “less than adequate”, as defined in our criteria, at least until the company completes its planned reorganization.

-- We are affirming the ‘BB’ long-term foreign currency corporate credit rating on Vedanta. We are also affirming the ‘BB’ issue ratings on the company’s notes.

-- The negative outlook reflects the large amount and short duration of the debt at the holding company and lower-than-expected performances at Vedanta’s iron ore, power, and aluminum businesses.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB’ long-term foreign currency corporate credit rating on India-based Vedanta Resources PLC. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘BB’ issue ratings on the company’s senior unsecured notes. We also affirmed the ‘BB’ ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued by Vedanta’s wholly owned subsidiaries and guaranteed by the company.

Rationale

The rating on Vedanta reflects our view that the company’s financial risk profile is “aggressive” and its business risk profile is “fair”, as defined in our criteria.