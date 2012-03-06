TEXT-S&P places IL&P 'BB-' ratings on watch neg

March 06 -

Overview

-- On March 1, 2012, the Irish government, European Commission, European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund announced their plan to finalize the details of the restructuring, and related recapitalization, of Irish Life & Permanent PLC (IL&P) by the end of the first half of 2012.

-- We are therefore placing the ‘BB-’ long-term counterparty credit rating on IL&P on CreditWatch with negative implications. We are affirming the ‘B’ short-term counterparty credit rating.

-- The CreditWatch placement primarily reflects our view that we could revise our assessment of IL&P’s systemic importance as a result of the restructuring.

-- We expect to fully resolve the CreditWatch once the recapitalization is completed and the future strategy and profile of IL&P have been confirmed.

Rating Action

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed its ‘BB-’ long-term counterparty credit rating on Irish Life & Permanent PLC (IL&P) on CreditWatch with negative implications. The ‘B’ short-term rating was affirmed. Today’s rating announcement does not affect the ratings on debt issues of IL&P, which are guaranteed by the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2).

We also maintained our ‘BBB-’ ratings on IL&P’s wholly owned subsidiary, Irish Life Assurance PLC (ILA), on CreditWatch with developing implications (see separate rating action titled “Irish Life Assurance Ratings Kept On CreditWatch Developing On Anticipated Sale To Irish Government,” published today on RatingsDirect).

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement on March 1, 2012, that the authorities (which we define as the Irish government, European Commission, European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund) intend to finalize the details of the restructuring, and related recapitalization, of IL&P by the end of the first half of 2012. We understand that the authorities will decide on the future direction of IL&P by end-April and that an updated restructuring plan for IL&P will be completed by end-June 2012.

The issuer credit rating on IL&P is two notches higher than its ‘b’ stand-alone credit profile (SACP), reflecting our view of IL&P’s “high” systemic importance in Ireland and our assessment of the Irish government as “supportive” under our criteria. We base our view of IL&P’s systemic importance on its market share of domestic retail deposits, which is in excess of 10%, its current account franchise, and its share of outstanding mortgage stock, which is roughly 20%.

In our opinion, the likelihood of the authorities finding a viable long-term solution for IL&P is constrained by the bank’s high loan-to-deposit ratio--227% at June 30, 2011--and its reported EUR16 billion book of loss-making Irish tracker mortgages, among other factors. We note that the Irish government remains committed to purchasing IL&P’s wholly owned subsidiary, ILA. We understand that the capital injection into IL&P as a result of the purchase will be EUR1.3 billion and that the authorities have agreed on the end of June 2012 as a deadline.

The authorities have not disclosed the possible outcomes of their restructuring review. We do not question the Irish government’s stated commitment to support IL&P--most obviously demonstrated by the forthcoming capital injection. However, we are increasingly unsure whether IL&P will continue to qualify for an assessment of “high” systemic importance under our criteria.

In addition, on Feb. 28, 2011, IL&P announced that it expected its loan impairment charge for 2011 to be about EUR1.4 billion (compared with EUR420 million in 2010). The increase, which is larger than we expected, reflects tighter regulatory provisioning requirements with respect to house price decline and mortgage arrears, as well as a worsening in borrower behavior, in our view. The reported mortgage arrears rate was a high 11.5% of total cases at Dec. 31, 2011, up from 6.8% a year earlier. IL&P also reported that its Tier 1 capital ratio was 18.3% at Dec. 31, 2011. However, this ratio benefited from the first part of IL&P’s recapitalization by the government in July 2011. As a result, IL&P became more than 99% owned by the government at that point.

Our ratings on IL&P continue to reflect our view of its ‘bb’ anchor, “moderate” business position, “moderate” capital and earnings, “adequate” risk position, “below average” funding, and “weak” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The SACP of IL&P is ‘b’. Our view of the bank’s SACP excludes its life operations, which we understand will be legally separated from IL&P by the end of June 2012. Our assessment of IL&P’s risk position as “adequate” reflects our economic risk score of ‘7’ for Ireland. This score is one component of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA).

CreditWatch

The CreditWatch placement primarily reflects our view that we could revise our assessment of IL&P’s systemic importance as a result of the restructuring, as we are unsure whether IL&P will continue to qualify for an assessment of “high” systemic importance under our criteria.

We could lower the ratings on IL&P if the restructuring leads to a shift in its deposit base, loan book, or market position to the extent that its market share and importance to the banking system decrease. Our review will also take into account the impact of the restructuring plan on our assessment of IL&P’s SACP, over and above its deteriorating financial performance as indicated by its recently announced impairment charge. As a result, we could lower the ratings by more than one notch, or affirm them. Our current ratings reflect our expectation that IL&P will receive the EUR1.3 billion capital injection from the government in June 2012.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/B

SACP b

Anchor bb

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)*

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average And Weak (-2)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

*When a bank’s anchor, derived from our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology, is in the ‘bb’ category and its common equity regulatory Tier 1 ratio is greater than the local regulatory requirements, a “moderate” assessment of capital and earnings is neutral for the SACP (see paragraph 88 of “Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions,” Nov. 9, 2011).

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Irish Life Assurance Ratings Kept On CreditWatch Developing On Anticipated Sale To Irish Government, March 6, 2012

-- Ireland’s ‘BBB+/A-2’ Ratings Affirmed; Off Watch Neg; Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012

-- BICRA On Ireland Revised To Group ‘7’ From Group ‘6’, Nov. 9, 2011

-- BICRA On The U.K. Maintained At Group ‘3’, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Irish Life & Permanent PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/B BB-/Negative/B

Certificate Of Deposit BB-/Watch Neg/B BB-/B

Senior Unsecured BB-/Watch Neg BB-

Ratings Affirmed

Irish Life & Permanent PLC

Commercial Paper B