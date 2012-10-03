FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch pubs basic building materials SCF compendium
October 3, 2012

TEXT-Fitch pubs basic building materials SCF compendium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 03 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled ‘Basic Building Materials Sector Credit Factor Compendium’, as part of its ongoing series of Sector Credit Factors reports that show how the agency applies its corporate rating methodology to corporate sub sectors.

The report illustrates how the various sector credit factors contained within Fitch’s approach to rating European basic building materials, published on 09 August 2012, are applied to six point-in-time examples from the agency’s portfolio of publicly-rated companies.

Issuers covered in the compendium report include CRH Plc, Holcim Ltd, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, HeidelbergCement AG, Lafarge SA and Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

