TEXT-S&P summary: Saudi Telecom Co.
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Saudi Telecom Co.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Saudi Telecom Co. ----------------------------- 06-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Saudi Arabia

Foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Feb-2008 --/-- A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Saudi Telecom Co. (STC), the incumbent fixed-line and leading mobile telecommunications operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (AA-/Stable/A-1+), is based on the company’s stand-alone credit profile, which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses as ‘a’, as well as on our opinion that there is a “high” likelihood that the Saudi government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to STC in an event of financial distress.

