TEXT-S&P summary: PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero)

Oct 03 -

Summary analysis -- PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) -------- 03-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 71568P

Mult. CUSIP6: 71568Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Mar-2010 BB/-- BB/--

03-Oct-2006 BB/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 09/21/2011: sr

unsecd BB 21-Sep-2011

US$1 bil 5.50% med-term nts ser 1 due

11/22/2021 BB 15-Nov-2011

Rationale

The rating on PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN) reflects the company’s high adjusted debt, an inefficient--albeit improving--fuel mix, and an uncertain tariff environment. PLN is also exposed to high foreign currency risks, with revenues in Indonesian rupiah (IDR) and operating costs, including fuel purchases, denominated predominantly in U.S. dollars.