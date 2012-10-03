FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero)
#Credit Markets
October 3, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) -------- 03-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 71568P

Mult. CUSIP6: 71568Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Mar-2010 BB/-- BB/--

03-Oct-2006 BB/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 09/21/2011: sr

unsecd BB 21-Sep-2011

US$1 bil 5.50% med-term nts ser 1 due

11/22/2021 BB 15-Nov-2011

Rationale

The rating on PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN) reflects the company’s high adjusted debt, an inefficient--albeit improving--fuel mix, and an uncertain tariff environment. PLN is also exposed to high foreign currency risks, with revenues in Indonesian rupiah (IDR) and operating costs, including fuel purchases, denominated predominantly in U.S. dollars.

