TEXT-S&P summary: PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 03 -
Summary analysis -- PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) -------- 03-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 71568P
Mult. CUSIP6: 71568Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Mar-2010 BB/-- BB/--
03-Oct-2006 BB/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$2 bil med-term note Prog 09/21/2011: sr
unsecd BB 21-Sep-2011
US$1 bil 5.50% med-term nts ser 1 due
11/22/2021 BB 15-Nov-2011
Rationale
The rating on PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN) reflects the company’s high adjusted debt, an inefficient--albeit improving--fuel mix, and an uncertain tariff environment. PLN is also exposed to high foreign currency risks, with revenues in Indonesian rupiah (IDR) and operating costs, including fuel purchases, denominated predominantly in U.S. dollars.