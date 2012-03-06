FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch :Indian ratings monthly March 2012 - highlights
#Credit RSS
March 6, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch :Indian ratings monthly March 2012 - highlights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 - Fitch Ratings has published the March edition of its Indian Ratings Monthly newsletter.

Fitch highlights the number of corporates likely to default on their FCCBs repayments in 2012 in its special report, “Indian FCCB Redemption in 2012 - Quantifying the Problem (22 February 2012)”. Other interesting special reports in this month’s issue include, “Losses in Indian State Power Utilities (01 February 2012)” and “India’s Public Finances - Fiscal Consolidation Back in the Spotlight (24 February 2012)”.

Fitch comments on the impact of the state intervention on the rising non-performing loans trend in “Fitch: SBI Capital Injection is Welcome Boost as Bad Loans Rise (01 February 2012)”. Other commentaries included in the newsletter are “Fitch: Indian Banks Face Limited Impact From 2G Cancellations (03 February 2012)”, “Fitch: Indian Slowdown Confirmed, but Cyclical not Structural (03 February 2012)”, “Fitch: Indian License Cancellation Favours Larger Players (03 February 2012)”, “Fitch: Indian Road Contract Premiums May Impair Credit Quality (29 February 2012)”, and “Fitch: India’s Economy has More Monetary Than Fiscal Headroom (29 February 2012)”.

The newsletter also features 2012 outlooks on industry sectors such as NBFCs, textiles, media, healthcare and IT. As a regular feature, it also contains rating actions carried out by the agency in February 2012 and an updated list of outstanding ratings assigned.

The newsletter is available at www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Indian Ratings Monthly - March 2012

here

