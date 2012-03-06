TEXT-S&P summary: MedioCredito Centrale SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 06 -

Summary analysis -- MedioCredito Centrale SpA --------------------- 06-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Italy

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Mar-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

16-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

18-Mar-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Rationale

We base our rating on MedioCredito on our assessment of its SACP and the degree of support we expect to receive from its parent company, the government-related entity (GRE) Poste Italiane SpA, paired with our view that there is a moderate likelihood the Italian government will provide timely extraordinary support in case of need.

The SACP is ‘bb+’ and is based on the ‘bbb’ anchor we apply to Italian banks, and our view of MedioCredito’s “weak” business position, “strong” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, and “average” funding and “adequate” capital, as our criteria define these terms.

Our long-term rating on MedioCredito benefits from one notch of uplift over its SACP, reflecting our view the bank is a strategic subsidiary of Poste Italiane SpA. In our opinion, MedioCredito will likely use its parent brand, full ownership, and strong distribution network and customer base to sustain its new lending operations and place its own bonds on the market. As a result, the long-term rating on MedioCredito factors in our view that Poste Italiane will provide extraordinary capital, funding, and operational support in case of need. In addition, a material deterioration of MedioCredito’s creditworthiness would potentially affect Poste Italiane’s strong reputation in Italy.

We consider MedioCredito to be a GRE. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base our view of a “moderate” likelihood of extraordinary government support on our assessment of MedioCredito‘s:

-- “Limited” role for Italy. MedioCredito is a profit-seeking bank in a low competitive environment, and will only indirectly play a public role in supporting Southern Italy’s economic development; and

-- “Strong” link with the Italian government. MedioCredito is fully owned by government-owned Poste Italiane, which effectively drives its strategy and operations and will eventually provide support in case of need. Owing to the “strong” link between Poste Italiane and the Italian government, however, we believe a default of MedioCredito could indirectly affect the government’s reputation.

As a result, the long-term rating on MedioCredito does not currently factor in any notch of support related to potential support from the Italian government.

Anchor: ‘bbb’

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The ‘bbb’ anchor draws on our view of the economic and industry risk in Italy, where MedioCredito mostly operates. We view Italy as a diversified and competitive economy with moderate credit risk. The imbalances in domestic asset prices and the buildup of leverage are low, in our opinion. But we consider that Italy’s public debt is very high, and exposes the country to significant external refinancing risk given that nearly 40% of its public debt has been financed by nonresident operators. With regard to industry risk, we believe that system-wide funding benefits from Italian banks’ generally limited reliance on long- and short-term wholesale sources. However, we see that current tensions in eurozone sovereign debt markets are significantly limiting Italian banks’ ability to rollover their wholesale debt. In our view, it’s primarily the European Central Bank’s proactive moves to provide liquidity to banks that have avoided a domestic credit crunch. Italian banks have a restrained risk appetite, in our opinion. We think that their persistently weak profitability since 2009, however, has hampered their generation of a risk-adjusted return on core banking products that is sufficient to meet their cost of capital. We believe this may be negative for the banking industry’s stability. We consider regulatory standards to be in line with those of Western European peers.

Business position: Well-known brand in managing the Italian government fund, but very low visibility on lending business

In our opinion, the bank’s business position is “weak.” This reflects our view of the bank’s small size, limited business diversification, and uncertainties about its future business development compared with the banking industry average. Partially offsetting these constraints are the very large post office network in Southern Italy that MedioCredito can tap, its well-known brand in Italy, and its mandate to manage the “Fundo Centrale di Garanzia”--the Italian government’s vehicle for providing counter-guarantees on loans from Italian banks to domestic SMEs. MedioCredito is a start-up company, designed by its parent to provide loans and guarantees on loans to SMEs in Southern Italy. The bank has just started selling its products through a network of dedicated post offices in the region. We view MedioCredito as a new player in the regional SME lending business, with a very limited track record and potentially limited market share and volume. That said, the bank’s mandate to manage the “Fondo Centrale di Garanzia” should provide a relatively stable business volume.

Capital position to remain strong over the next two years on expected Poste Italiane support We assess the bank’s capital and earnings as “strong.” We anticipate that MedioCredito’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain above 10% over the next three years. The bank started its operations with EUR138 million of total adjusted capital, which we understand should be sufficient to sustain its lending expansion in its first years of activity. Our assessment factors in our view that Poste Italiane will continue to support MedioCredito’s capital and, therefore, its business expansion. We have little visibility on the bank’s profitability going forward, owing to the uncertainties facing MedioCredito’s lending business to SMEs in Southern Italy. That said, we believe MedioCredito can rely on the relatively stable fees it receives from the “Fondo Centrale di Garanzia,” but this would not be sufficient to make the bank profitable.

Potentially high credit risk on loans to SMEs in Southern Italy In our opinion, the bank’s risk position is “moderate.” Our assessment balances our view that the RAC does not fully capture the potential for higher credit risk in Southern Italy than the domestic average, with our expectation that MedioCredito will have a gradual loan expansion over the next few years as the bank builds up its underwriting expertise. In addition, we expect the bank to frequently use risk-mitigating tools. We believe the bank will maintain good single-name and sector diversification, although we think it likely that its business will remain concentrated on lending to SMEs in Southern Italy.

Liquidity supported by large securities portfolio and future access to large Poste Italiane retail branch network We assess MedioCredito’s funding position as “average,” reflecting our opinion that the bank will have strong access to Poste Italiane’s deep network of post offices (over 4,000 just in Southern Italy) and customer base to distribute its bonds. Our assessment factors in our view that Poste Italiane will provide some funding, primarily through credit facilities, to support MedioCredito’s additional funding needs. We understand that MedioCredito will initially rely on its outstanding long-dated bond portfolio to finance its loan portfolio. In addition, we consider the bank’s liquidity as “adequate,” considering its positive liquidity position owing to its existing large securities portfolio.

