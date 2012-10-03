TEXT-S&P summary: Kowloon Canton Railway Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03 -

Summary analysis -- Kowloon Canton Railway Corp. ------------------ 03-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Railroads

Mult. CUSIP6: 500748

Mult. CUSIP6: 50074J

Mult. CUSIP6: 50074K

Mult. CUSIP6: 50074M

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

31-Jul-2008 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$3 bil med-term note Prog 08/16/2001: sr

unsecd AAA 16-Dec-2010

US$50 mil 7.77% nts due 11/17/2014 AAA 16-Dec-2010

HKD800 mil 4.65% nts due 06/10/2013 AAA 16-Dec-2010

US$3 bil med-term note Prog 04/20/2009: sr

unsecd AAA 16-Dec-2010

HKD1.3 bil 3.50% 10-year med-term nts due

04/29/2019 AAA 16-Dec-2010

HKD400 mil 2.65% 5-year med-term nts due

04/28/2014 AAA 16-Dec-2010

HKD415 mil 4.13% med-term nts due 05/15/2024 AAA 16-Dec-2010

US$750 mil 5.125% med-term nts due

05/20/2019 AAA 16-Dec-2010

HKD500 mil 3.88% med-term nts due 06/15/2021 AAA 16-Dec-2010

HKD750 mil 3.82% nts ser 7 due 07/09/2021 AAA 16-Dec-2010

HKD435 mil 3.64% bnds ser 8 due 07/24/2019 AAA 16-Dec-2010

HKD1 bil 2.80% nts due 02/02/2015 AAA 16-Dec-2010

HKD800 mil 1.30% med-term nts due 05/20/2013 AAA 16-Dec-2010

Rationale

The rating on Kowloon Canton Railway Corp. (KCRC) reflects the “almost certain” likelihood that the government of the Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) (HKSAR; AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KCRC in events of financial distress. As a result, the long-term corporate credit rating is equalized with the long-term issuer rating on Hong Kong.