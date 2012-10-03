FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d.
October 3, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d. -------------------------- 03-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Watch Neg/-- Country: Croatia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Oct-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

28-Oct-2011 BB/-- BB/--

22-Dec-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

23-Sep-2010 BB/-- BB/--

23-Apr-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

23-Feb-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

HRK700 mil 6.50% bnds due 12/07/2017 BB-/WatchN 03-Oct-2012

HRK500 mil 5.00% bnds due 11/29/2013 BB-/WatchN 03-Oct-2012

