TEXT-S&P ratings - Agency for Housing Mortgage Lending OJSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03 -

Ratings -- Agency for Housing Mortgage Lending OJSC --------------- 03-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Oct-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

10-Feb-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

09-Dec-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

